Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue protest in Parliament

Suspended RS MPs continue protest in Parliament

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Sep 22 2020, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 10:29 ist
Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh offers tea to suspended MPs at the premises of Parliament House, as they stage a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on Tuesday continued their unprecedented sit-in protest in Parliament House against two contentious farm sector Bills even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh visited them. 

The eight MPs -- Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien, AAP Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Singh, CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem, Trinamool Dola Sen, CPI(M) 's K K Ragesh and Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain -- spent the night at the protest site near Gandhi Statue in Parliament House. 

Harivansh, who the Opposition accused of not allowing voting during the Bills, visited the protesters in the morning. 

AAP's Singh said they were protesting the "black laws" against farmers and the Deputy Chairman's call to not allow voting on the Bills. This is not personal and we will continue our fight, he said. 

Kareem told DH that Harivansh meeting them was "cosmetic" measure taken by him for the benefit of camera. 

Harivansh did not speak about revocation of suspension, he said. 

However, Harivansh got support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted, "To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh."

"For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud," Modi added.

