Those insulting Mahatma Gandhi are children of Ravan: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Taking a dig at the BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his remark on Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that people who are insulting Mahatma Gandhi are "children of Ravan".

"Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali dete hain. Ye ravan ke aulad hain. Ram ke pujari ka ye apmaan kar rahe hain," Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali dete hain. Ye ravan ke aulad hain. Ram ke pujari ka ye apmaan kar rahe hain. pic.twitter.com/Bg5JYLJmyN — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

BJP MPs have objected to Chowdhury's statement - 'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain' - in Lok Sabha.

On Saturday, Hegde had attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama". Hegde also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.

While addressing a public event in Bengaluru, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said that the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British".

The Congress on Monday demanded a sedition case against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his swipe at Mahatma Gandhi, while a red-faced BJP initiated disciplinary proceedings by serving him a show cause notice seeking an explanation.

A senior BJP leader said its top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is "upset" with the sixth-term Lok Sabha MP, who was a minister in the first Modi government, and the Karnataka leader has been asked to take remedial measures, including tendering an apology.