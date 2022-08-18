Trinamool counters PM’s 'Amrit Kaal' with contrasting photos, news headlines

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talk of 'Amrit Kaal' in his Independence Day speech, the All India Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, tweeted images to describe four of the "panch pran" that he mentioned.

In a post that dismantled Modi's “five life forces” idea, the party on its Twitter handle questioned the current scenario in the country by posting visuals for four of the supposed life forces mentioned by the Prime Minister.

The text in the tweet read: "PM Narendra Modi says we are living in the 'Amrit Kaal'. He tells us the next 25 years are crucial. Agreed! Mr Modi, what about the current situation? How about addressing the present before jumping into visions for the future? The nation is waiting for your answers."

PM @narendramodi says we are living in the 'Amrit Kaal'. He tells us the next 25 years are crucial. AGREED! Mr. Modi, what about the current situation? How about addressing the present before jumping into visions for the future? The nation is waiting for your answers. pic.twitter.com/c7vc8Lt6Po — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 17, 2022

The four images juxtaposed with the four "pran" that Modi had mentioned. One was 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) in red on a picture showing a child picking rag with a headline reading: "India 'poor and very unequal' with affluent elite: World Inequality Report".

Another one was titled 'Gulami Ke Har Ansh Se Mukti' (Free of every bit of slavery), but showed crying women with another newspaper headline: "Over 1.3 lakh cases of crime against Dalits since 2018; UP, Bihar, Rajasthan top charts."

The other two images too had similar titles 'Virasat Pe Garv' (Proud of Legacy) and 'Ekta Aur Ekjutta' (Unity and Togetherness), but the images it carried along with newspaper headlines showed contrast to the phrases.