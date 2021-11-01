Trinamool directly attacks Congress top brass, calls it 'biggest insurance' of BJP

The spat between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress escalated on Monday, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party calling the leadership of the grand old party the “biggest insurance” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“@INCIndia's present leadership is BJP's BIGGEST insurance!” the Trinamool Congress posted on Twitter, launching a rare direct attack on the first family of the Congress, albeit without naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi.

The tweet came in response to West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee’s president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s statement reminding the TMC that it had once been an ally of the BJP and its supremo, herself, had also been a minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee’s government.

Chowdhury lashed out at the TMC after Banerjee said during a visit in Goa that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gaining strength only because the Congress was not serious about fighting against it.

“In WB (West Bengal), we've been fighting & (and) successfully defeating BJP since 2001. Instead of accusing others, (the) INC should put its house in order to effectively fight BJP or let others who've the will & (and) ability to fight them nationally,” the Trinamool Congress posted on Twitter, reacting to the comments by Chowdhury.

Banerjee targeted the Congress while formally launching the TMC’s campaign in BJP-ruled Goa, where the assembly elections would be held in February-March next year. Rahul Gandhi was also in Goa the day the TMC supremo attacked the Congress.

She again targeted the Congress on Monday.

“We're not @INCIndia, we WILL NOT compromise! We are the only party taking the BJP head-on! Beyond big words, INC (Congress) hasn't done much for the people of this nation. They cannot be counted upon,” the TMC tweeted quoting her saying at an event in Kolkata. “We will keep fighting for the people of India and nothing can stop us!”

Ever since it trounced the BJP in the assembly elections in West Bengal earlier this year, the TMC has been trying to play a more prominent role in national politics. It has been trying to expand beyond West Bengal, beginning with Tripura and Goa, both ruled by the BJP.

Though Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during a visit to New Delhi in July, her party over the past few months has been trying to position itself as the lead opposition party, elbowing out the Congress.

