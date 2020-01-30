Trump to visit Gujarat in February, says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while ending speculations that have been doing the rounds for nearly a month about likely visit of United States President Donald Trump in the state has said that Trump will be visiting Gujarat in February. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take Trump to Sabarmati Riverfront, the way he took prime ministers of Israel and Japan during their visits earlier.

Rupani said this during his election campaign in Delhi on Wednesday where he was campaigning for two days. In the speech, Rupani said, "Modi ji made Sabarmati river cleanest in Asia and also got the riverfront constructed where big people such as prime ministers of Japan and Israel came. They were surprised to see the Riverfront."

"Trump bhi aane wale hain February me, America ke President. Wo bhi riverfront pe jane wale hain. (American President Trump, too, is coming in February). He will also go to Riverfront," Rupani said. Seeking votes for the party Rupani added, "If you want development and get Delhi out of misery you vote for the BJP." He also said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "India's respect in the world has increased."

For nearly a month, it is being reported that President Trump will be visiting Gujarat in February. There is a likelihood that he would be participating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the inauguration of cricket stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. This is the largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh. More than Rs 700 crore is said to have been spent on its construction. The stadium has been designed by an architecture firm Populous in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro.

The government officials refuse to come on record confirming the visit by saying that "no official communication has been received as yet."