UCC to be implemented in Himachal if BJP wins: Shah

UCC to be implemented in Himachal if BJP comes back to power: Amit Shah

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers

PTI
PTI, Jaswan Pragpur,
  • Nov 06 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 16:56 ist
During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that," he said.

Also Read — UCC, sops for women, farmers in BJP's push for retaining power in Himachal

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers. "She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening," the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12.

uniform civil code
Jai Ram Thakur
Amit Shah
BJP
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
India News
India Politics

