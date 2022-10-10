Uddhav-led Sena moves Delhi HC against poll symbol freeze

Uddhav-led Sena moves HC against poll symbol freeze

The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 16:43 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Election Commission of India
Delhi High Court

