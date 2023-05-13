ULB polls: BJP wins Jhansi mayor election

ULB polls: BJP wins Jhansi mayor election

The mayor seat of Jhansi was reserved for the Scheduled Caste in the urban local body polls

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 13 2023, 21:05 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 21:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling BJP made a winning start to the ongoing mayoral election in Uttar Pradesh with the party candidate winning the post of Jhansi's mayor on Saturday.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), BJP's Bihari Lal Arya bagged 1,23,503 votes, and defeated his nearest rival Arvind Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 83,587 votes.

Also Read | UP assembly bypolls: BJP-ally Apna Dal (S) retains Chhanbey seat

The Bahujan Samaj Party came third, while the Samajwadi Party secured the fourth position.

The mayor seat of Jhansi was reserved for the Scheduled Caste in the urban local body polls.

The ULB polls were held in two phases — on May 4 and May 11 — to elect 17 mayors, and 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected unopposed, the SEC said.

