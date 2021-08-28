Unable to defeat politically, BJP using agencies against TMC: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that since it was unable to counter the Trinamool Congress (TMC) politically, it is using Central agencies against her party.

Addressing a virtual rally on the occasion of the foundation day of the TMC’s students’ wing the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Mamata warned the BJP that if it tries to use the ED against her party, she will also submit several evidences against the saffron party to the Central agency.

“Since the BJP and the Centre cannot counter us politically, they are using agencies against us. If they try to intimidate me with the ED, I will send the agency several pieces of evidence against the BJP leaders,” said Mamata.

Referring to the ED’s summon to her nephew and the TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira, the Chief Minister dared the BJP to fight Abhishek politically. The combative Chief Minister also warned Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to indulge in such “political vendetta.” Abhishek and his wife have been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case allegedly related to a coal scam.

“If you (BJP) want to do politics then maintain political courtesy. Fight Abhishek politically… I have never seen such political vendetta. Remember Amit Shah this can’t go on,” said Mamata.

She also said that it was unfair to wrongly target the TMC over coal scams when the coal was under the Centre. Mamata alleged that BJP ministers were lodged in hotels run by coal mafias in Asansol while coming to Bengal for election campaigning

She slammed the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline alleging that it was conspiring to sell the country.

“The BJP government is a government of only bullets and abuse. It is an inhuman government. They will sell rail stations, Air India and coal of the country,” said Mamata,

Taking a dig at the saffron party over its frequent corruption charges against the TMC, the Chief Minister said that the saffron party should get its own actions probed and asked where money from the PM-CARES fund went to.