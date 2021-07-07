Union Cabinet 2.0: Which minister got which portfolio?

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday carried out its first major rejig of Union Cabinet since May 2019.

In Modi's Cabinet 2.0, 43 ministers were inducted into the Cabinet, with 36 fresh faces.

Here are the portfolios that have been assigned to newly-inducted Union Ministers:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science & Technology, while Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor the Ministry of Cooperation, in addition to the Home Ministry.

2. Hardeep Singh Puri gets Urban Development, Housing ministry and Petroleum Ministry.

3. Smriti Irani will be the Woman and Child Development Minister, and will also look after Swacch Bharat Mission.

4. Piyush Goyal will monitor the Ministry of Commerce, in addition to the Ministry of Textile and the Ministry of Consumer Welfare.

5. Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the Minister of Railways as well Minister of IT and Communication.

6. Mansukh Mandaviya will head the Ministry of Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

7. Anurag Thakur will oversee the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with Youth Affairs.

8. Jyotiraditya Scindia will replace Hardeep Singh Puri as the Civil Aviation Minister.

9. Ramchandra Prasad Singh takes over as Minister of Steel.

10. Giriraj Singh will be the Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Panchayati Raj

11. Virendra Kumar will be the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

12. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retains the post of Minister of Minority Affairs.

13. Sarbananda Sonowal will be Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH.

14. Narayan Tatu Rane will be Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

15. Pralhad Joshi will be Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines.

16. Dharmendra Pradhan will be Minister of Education, and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

17. Pashupati Kumar Paras will be Minister of Food Processing Industries

18. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be Minister of Jal Shakti.

19. Kiren Rijiju will be Minister of Law and Justice.

20. Raj Kumar Singh will be Minister of Power and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

21. Bhupender Yadav will be Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Labour and Employment.

22. Mahendra Nath Pandey will be Minister of Heavy Industries.

23. Parshottam Rupala will be Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

24. G Kishan Reddy will be Minister of Culture, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

25. Narendra Singh Tomar will remain Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

26. Nirmala Sitharaman will remain Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

27. Nitin Gadkari will remain Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

28. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will remain Minister of External Affairs.

29. Arjun Munda will be Minister of Tribal Affairs.

30. Rajnath Singh will remain Minister of Defence.