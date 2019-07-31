Unnao: CBI books MLA Sengar, 9 others on murder charges

Taking over the probe into the injuring of a rape survivor and killing two members of her family in a road accident on Sunday, the CBI has named rape accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in the FIR on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

After Uttar Pradesh government ordered the handing over the probe, the agency registered the case and formed a special team to probe the case.

The rape case is already being probed by the CBI and the agency has already filed a charge sheet against Sengar and the agency has registered a separate FIR in the accident case.

Besides Sengar, those named in the accident FIR include his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Arun Singh, Vinod Mishra, Hari Pal Singh, Navin Singh, Komal Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh, advocate Awadhesh Singh, and 15-20 unidentified persons.

"It was alleged that the accused persons were conspiring, threatening and harassing the family of the complainant. It was further alleged that in this matter, the accident that occurred on July 28, 2019 has resulted in loss of two lives. Also the Unnao victim and the family lawyer (both passengers in a car) are still under treatment at a hospital in Lucknow," a CBI spokesperson said.

The investigating team reached the accident site in the Gurubakshganj in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district. Officials said the team inspected the crime scene, the truck which had hit the white Maruti Swift car.

While two of her relatives were killed in the accident, the rape survivor and her lawyer were grievously injured. They were returning after meeting her uncle Mahesh Singh lodged in the Rae Bareli prison.

Officials said the CBI investigators have spoken to local police officials, who reached the spot first. Eyewitnesses had earlier told local police that the truck was coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side and its vehicle's registration number was not visible.

The team will also record statements of the police officers in the security cover of the woman. The CBI investigators will also question the security personnel as to why they did not accompany the victim on Sunday when the accident took place.