UP man kills self after cop refuses to lodge daughter's missing report

A man who was shooed away from a police station when he approached the cops to file his daughter's missing report died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday.

According to sources, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at his village in the Aonla area of the district.

A suicide note which was found near his body allegedly mentioned that he was 'humiliated' by the police station in-charge when he approached him to lodge the missing report of his daughter. ''The in-charge demanded a bribe to lodge the report,'' the man claimed in the suicide note, adding that he had lost all hope of getting his daughter back and that he did not want to live anymore.

Sources said that the SHO of the concerned police station who reached the spot after getting the information allegedly tore the suicide note. Enraged over the act of the SHO, a mob of locals held the police team hostage and also allegedly assaulted the cops. They also pelted stones at the cops who reached the spot to rescue their colleagues.

''We are investigating the matter...we will take action against the cops if they are found to be guilty,'' a senior police official said in Bareilly.

Sources said that the daughter of the deceased had gone missing on Thursday and her father had alleged that a resident of the village had 'kidnapped' her. Police, however, claimed that it could be a case of love affair.