UP police files FIR against 135, arrests 20 for anti-CAA protests in Azamgarh

The police has registered an FIR against at least 135 people, of which only 35 have been named and the rest are unidentified, for allegedly protesting against the amended citizenship law in Bilariaganj area here.

Twenty people named in the FIR have been arrested, police said.

"FIR has been registered against 35 named and over 100 unidentified persons involved in anti-CAA protests on Tuesday near Jauhar park in Bilariaganj area. Of them 20 have been arrested," Superintendent of Police, Triveni Singh, said.

He said the protest was led by Ulema Council national general secretary Tahir Madni, who was also arrested on Wednesday.

The protesters were using foul language against Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged.

The SP said a reward of Rs 25,000 each has been announced on absconding Ulema Council leaders Nurul Huda, Mirza Shane Alam and Osama.