Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Full list of voting dates, phases, constituency-wise voting

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates of the 2022 Assembly Elections in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which is considered a major test for the political parties, especially for the next Lok Sabha elections.

The polls to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly will begin on February 10 and will be held in seven phases, till March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The term of the current government is set to expire in May.

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the BJP won 312 out of a total of 403 seats. The halfway mark is 202. The government was formed under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

The key parties vying for power in the state are BJP, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress. Also in the fray are RLD, AIMIM, Apna Dal and SBSP, some of whom have formed alliances.

Here are the Phase-wise poll dates for the 403 seats:

Phase-1 Phase-2 Phase-3 Phase-4 Phase-5 Phase-6 Phase-7 Issue of notification 14.01.2022 21.01.2022 25.01.2022 27.01.2022 01.02.2022 04.02.2022 10.02.2022 Last date of nominations 21.01.2022 28.01.2022 01.02.2022 03.02.2022 08.02.2022 11.02.2022 17.02.2022 Scrutiny of nominations 24.01.2022 29.01.2022 02.02.2022 04.02.2022 09.02.2022 14.02.2022 18.02.2022 Last date for withdrawal of candidature 27.01.2022 31.01.2022 04.02.2022 07.02.2022 11.02.2022 16.02.2022 21.02.2022 Date of polling 10.02.2022 14.02.2022 20.02.2022 23.02.2022 27.02.2022 03.03.2022 07.03.2022

