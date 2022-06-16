Uttar Pradesh CM lost moral right to continue in office: NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lost moral right to continue in office. The remark came following former judges and senior advocates' letter to the chief justice of India N V Ramana over his government’s clampdown after protests by Muslims over controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson on Prophet Mohammed.

“The UP administration has bulldozed legitimate homes of Muslim protestors, the UP police has detained them and the social media is full of videos of police brutality,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

"All this is happening in the country's largest state which also happens to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The CM who calls himself a Yogi has turned a blind eye to the atrocities conducted by his own administration. Is this the promised Ram-rajya of the BJP?” he asked.

Tapase has urged the civil society to condemn such acts and urge the UP state administration to uphold constitutional values.

“In UP, citizens' rights are crushed at the behest of the state administration. BJP's intolerance towards Muslims and Dalits is well known and hence, the time may not be far away when other BJP-ruled states may adopt harsh, repressive and unconstitutional means to silence the voice of the minorities .The writing is clear on the wall. BJP leaders are trying to revive the police state as they have no regard for the Indian Constitution,” said Tapase in a statement to the media.