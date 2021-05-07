Very disappointed with Congress performance in state polls: Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the party's performance in the recently concluded elections to four states and a union territory was 'very disappointing'. She held a meeting on Friday with Congress MPs.
The party failed to form the government in any of these Assemblies and was even wiped out of West Bengal along with its ally CPI(M).
More to follow...
