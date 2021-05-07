'Very disappointed with performance in state polls'

Very disappointed with Congress performance in state polls: Sonia Gandhi

DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 13:10 ist
Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the party's performance in the recently concluded elections to four states and a union territory was 'very disappointing'. She held a meeting on Friday with Congress MPs.

The party failed to form the government in any of these Assemblies and was even wiped out of West Bengal along with its ally CPI(M).

More to follow...

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021

