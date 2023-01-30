Wasting SC's precious time: Rijiju slams Mahua Moitra and others for moving court against BBC documentary 'ban'

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at those moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying this is how they "waste" precious time of the top court.
Responding on Twitter to news reports that veteran journalist N Ram, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Mahua Moitra and others have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block the documentary India: The Modi Question on social media, Rijiju said that "this is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice".
This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice. https://t.co/5kouG8Px2K
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 30, 2023
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for N Ram and Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.
On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube
Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December
A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle
Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis
DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...
'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus