BBC row: Rijiju slams Moitra for 'wasting' SC's time

Wasting SC's precious time: Rijiju slams Mahua Moitra and others for moving court against BBC documentary 'ban'

This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court, Rijiju said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 15:53 ist
Union Minister of law and justice, Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at those moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying this is how they "waste" precious time of the top court.

Responding on Twitter to news reports that veteran journalist N Ram, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Mahua Moitra and others have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block the documentary India: The Modi Question on social media, Rijiju said that "this is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice".

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for N Ram and Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
India News
BBC
BBC Documentary Row
Narendra Modi
Mahua Moitra

What's Brewing

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

 