We are on right track: Pawar on CM's Jallianwala remark

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's "Jallianwala Bagh again" swipe at the Centre was a sign that the alliance between Shiv Sena, his party and Congress was "on the right track".

Thackeray, whose party, Shiv Sena, has formed alliance with NCP and Congress, had compared the police crack-down on students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi during protests against Citizenship Act to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, "If he has said so, then it seems we are on the right track and our government will last long."

The unlikely alliance between Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on one hand and ideologically different NCP-Congress on the other saw some friction last week, when the Sena warned that Congress leaders must not insult Veer Savarkar.

Pawar, meanwhile, also said that in most local body elections in the state, local workers of three parties seemed to have agreed on seat-sharing.

"These indicators are sufficient enough to show that we can contest several forthcoming elections (together)," the NCP supremo said.