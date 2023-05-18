WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold rally on June 5 in show of strength

WFI chief to hold rally on June 5 in show of strength

Besides UP, people are being invited from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states

  • May 18 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 21:46 ist
BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Sexual harassment accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a rally on June 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's birthday, to marshal support in his favour against the charges.

Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India, was booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers, many of whom, along with several of their peers, are observing a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23.

"In this grand rally, discussion will be held with intellectuals from all over the country on how to deal with those who misuse provision of law in serious crime cases," Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's representative Sanjiv Singh told PTI.

According to a message being circulated widely on social media, saints, mahants, politicians, social organisation and law experts have been invited from all over the country to participate in the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' in Ayodhya.

Sanjiv Singh said that besides UP, people are being invited from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. A target has been fixed to gather 11 lakh people for the rally, he added.

