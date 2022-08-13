Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Married to the JD(U), the BJP got skittish.
It got stronger --- this itch to ditch Nitish.
With Lalu’s name tarred in Tihar
They thought they’d seized Bihar.
But it was Nitish who trashed them. Finish!
