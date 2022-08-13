Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 14:07 ist

Married to the JD(U), the BJP got skittish.

It got stronger --- this itch to ditch Nitish.

With Lalu’s name tarred in Tihar

They thought they’d seized Bihar.

But it was Nitish who trashed them. Finish!

Bihar
JD(U)
Nitish Kumar
BJP

