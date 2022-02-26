Why isn't Malik asked to resign despite arrest: BJP

Why isn't Nawab Malik asked to resign despite arrest: BJP

By not taking his resignation, the government is protecting an accused and the BJP will never tolerate it, Patil said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 26 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 14:41 ist
Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: IANS Photo

Maharashtra BJP on Saturday continued to target the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state over the arrest of its minister Nawab Malik, and sought to know why Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not asking him to step down.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that in the past, some other ministers in the MVA government had resigned after facing allegations, so Malik should follow suit. "Malik has been booked under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has been arrested. If a government employee faces criminal charges and is arrested, then that person is not only suspended, but also loses job. So why doesn't the same rule apply to Malik and why his boss is not seeking his resignation?" he asked.

By not taking his resignation, the government is protecting an accused and the BJP will never tolerate it, he said.

Read | Nawab Malik’s resignation 'out of question', says MVA

Malik, state Minority Affairs Minister and also chief spokesperson of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He was remanded in the ED custody till March 3. On Friday, he was admitted to a state-run hospital in Mumbai after he complained of stomach pain. Following his arrest, MVA leaders have ruled out the possibility of Malik's resignation.

Patil said, "Our one-day agitation (to seek Malik's resignation) was a warning to the state government. But going by its stand on the issue, it seems we will have to continue our protest over the demand." Why are there different set of rules for ministers of NCP and Shiv Sena when they faced serious allegations, he asked.

"Earlier, Sanjay Rathod and Anil Deshmukh were asked to step down as ministers after they faced different allegations. But why Malik's resignation is not being sought despite his arrest?" he asked. In February last year, Rathod had resigned after his name was linked to a woman’s death, while Deshmukh had quit in April following allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh was later arrested by the ED.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Nawab Malik
Chandrakant Patil

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Green homes: Iterate, localise

Green homes: Iterate, localise

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

 