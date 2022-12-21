Why just Congress, why just Bharat Jodo Yatra? asks Pawan Khera after Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi on Covid concerns

Noting that the BJP is taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday asked if Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had sent letters to them too. The retort came after the minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid protocols could not be followed.
"Please announce Covid protocols, we will follow them," Khera told reporters here.
Also Read — Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Mandaviya to Rahul
"Why just Rahul Gandhi, why just Congress party, why just Bharat Jodo Yatra?" he asked.
In his letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- had flagged concerns. They requested him that Covid protocols, including the use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.
The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A glimpse of the annual Cake Show in Bengaluru
Year-ender 2022: Most listened to content in India 2022
Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win
Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos
Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies
F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved
Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final
DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie
Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work
A tete-e-tete with Toto