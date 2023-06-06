Will only contest 2024 polls from Mathura: Hema Malini

Will only contest 2024 polls from Mathura: Hema Malini

Elaborating on her decision, Malini said she has immense love for Lord Krishna and his devotees, and that she wants to serve them

PTI
PTI, Mathura (UP),
  • Jun 06 2023, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 01:48 ist
BJP MP Hema Malini at the new Parliament building. Credit: IANS File Photo

BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday said if she has to contest the next election, she will contest it from Mathura and no other place.

"I will contest the next election from Mathura only. If there is any proposal to contest from any other seat, it will not be accepted," Malini, who was interacting with media on the achievements of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of nine years, said.

When asked about her plans on contesting elections for a third time, the actress, popularly known as 'Dream Girl', said, "If the party wants me to contest, then what can be my problem."

Read | My years in movies help me as politician: Hema Malini

Elaborating on her decision, she said she has immense love for Lord Krishna and his devotees, and that she wants to serve them.

The leader exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will come back to power a third time on the back of work done by his government in the last nine years.

Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Hema Malini
mathura

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

 