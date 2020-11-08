Will send TMC's 'mischief makers' to crematorium: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh threatened TMC workers on Sunday, saying that 'they will be sent to the crematorium' if they "increase their mischief".

"I tell Mamata di's people, who do mischief, to correct themselves within 6 months or else their hands, legs, ribs & heads will be broken - you'll have to go to hospital before being able to go home. If they increase mischief, they'll be sent to crematorium," Ghosh was reported as having said by ANI.

Ghosh is known for making controversial statements, and this latest one is likely to garner strong reactions from Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Ghosh on Sunday asserted that the saffron party does not discriminate on religious lines and assured Muslims that they also enjoy the same rights that he does under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. And it is "only the BJP" that believes in this ideology", Ghosh said at a rally at the port city of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.

(With inputs from PTI)