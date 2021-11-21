Yogi-Modi picture sends a strong message to Opposition

Yogi-Modi picture sends a strong message to Opposition

The Uttar Pradesh CM posted the picture on Twitter

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 21 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 14:52 ist
Credit: @myogiadityanath/Twitter

A picture, it is said, speaks more than a thousand words and this one definitely does.

The picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath walking side by side, with the Prime Minister's arms behind the Chief Minister, speaks volumes about the relationship the two leaders share.

Yogi Adityanath, who shared the photograph from his Twitter handle, wrote: "Hum nikal pade hain pran karke, apna tan-man arpan karke, zid hai ek surya ugana hai, amber se ooncha jana hai, ek Bharat naya banana hai (We have moved on with a promise to sacrifice our body and mind. We are determined to create a new sun and go further than the skies - to build a new India)."

 

The photograph is also a firm reply to those leaders who had tweeted a photograph of Yogi Adityanath walking alone on Purvanchal Expressway while the Prime Minister drives away in his convoy.

Opposition leaders had tweeted the photograph, taken during the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, terming it as an insult to the Chief Minister.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
Narendra Modi
BJP
Indian Politics
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

 