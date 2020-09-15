Yogi rechristens Mughal Museum after Shivaji, BJP leaders want Taj Mahal to be declared 'Tejolay'

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rechristen the under construction 'Mughal Museum' in Agra, about 350 kilometres from here, after the Maratha Warrior-king Shivaji.

"Mughals cannot be our heroes.....Shivaji is our real hero...his name will give rise to patriotic feelings in us," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The 'Mughal Museum' project was the brainchild of the then-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and was conceived in 2016. The Museum would have artefacts from Mughal and Braj (the region, where Lord Krishna was born).

While the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) termed the rechristening an attempt to divert the attention of the people from pressing issues, including unemployment and law and order, several BJP leaders hailed the decision.

"Ever since assuming office, the BJP government has been renaming the places and buildings....it has nothing else to do," said an SP leader here on Tuesday.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and film actress Kangana Ranaut also welcomed the rechristening of the Mughal Museum.

Some BJP leaders now want the Taj Mahal, the 16th century ivory-white mausoleum on the bank of Yamuna river in Agra and one of the wonders of the world, to be rechristened as 'Tejolay' or 'Tejo Mahal' (a Shiva Temple).

BJP leader Bhole Singh, a member of UP Go-Seva Ayog, said that 'Taj Mahal' should be declared 'Tejolay' without delay. Earlier senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar had also demanded the Monument of Love be rechristened as 'Tejo Mahal' claiming that it was a 'Shiva Temple'.