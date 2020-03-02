Youth Congress holds protest march against Delhi violence, demands Amit Shah's resignation

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress members on Monday organised a protest march from Dr Rajendra Prasad Road here against the communal riots in Delhi, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, but were stopped by police shortly after.

Police barricaded the road even as the protesters tried to climb them.

Several IYC protesters were detained.

The workers of the Congress' youth wing also demanded registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their purported hate speeches .