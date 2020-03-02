Youth Cong holds protest march against Delhi violence

Youth Congress holds protest march against Delhi violence, demands Amit Shah's resignation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 15:13pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 15:13pm ist
Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party show slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress members on Monday organised a protest march from Dr Rajendra Prasad Road here against the communal riots in Delhi, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, but were stopped by police shortly after.

Police barricaded the road even as the protesters tried to climb them.

Several IYC protesters were detained.

The workers of the Congress' youth wing also demanded registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their purported hate speeches .

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Youth Congress
Delhi
Amit Shah
Citizenship Act
Kapil Mishra
Anurag Thakur
Parvesh Verma
Comments (+)
 