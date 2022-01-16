Indian, Russian navies conduct passing exercise

Navies of India and Russia conduct passing exercise in Arabian Sea

A passing exercise is done to ensure that two navies participating in it are able to smoothly coordinate and communicate in times of any disaster or war.\

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 16:30 ist
ndian Navy’s indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer, INS Kochi, exercised with Russian Federation Navy’s RFS Admiral Tributs on 14 January 2022 in the Arabian Sea. Credit: PTI Photo

The navies of India and Russia conducted a passing exercise in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Kochi exercised with Russian Federation Navy's destroyer Admiral Tributs on Friday, it mentioned.

“The exercise showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies and included tactical manoeuvres, cross-deck helicopter operations and seamanship activities,” the Indian Navy's statement said. 

A passing exercise is done to ensure that two navies participating in it are able to smoothly coordinate and communicate in times of any disaster or war.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Russia
Navy
exercise
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

 