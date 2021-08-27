Navodaya schools to reopen from August 31 for classes IX-XII

JNVs to reopen from August 31 for classes IX-XII

Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 21:18 ist
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will reopen with up to 50% capacity for classes IX to XII from August 31, Education Ministry officials said.

“Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs up to 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes IX to XII, as per the notification of states and UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools,” they said.

The officials said from August 31, students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents' consent.

JNVs are fully residential, co-educational schools affiliated to the CBSE and are managed by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the Education Ministry.

The JNVs will continue online education, while arrangements were also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling.

