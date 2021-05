Narcotics Bureau Control has arrested Siddharth Pathani from Hyderabad in a case linked to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Narcotics Bureau Control arrests Siddharth Pathani from Hyderabad in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death: NCB — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

More to follow...