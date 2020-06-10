NCP celebrates 21st foundation day

The NCP celebrated its 21st foundation day on Wednesday with party president Sharad Pawar lauding efforts of NCP ministers, who are part of the Maharashtra government, in battling the COVID-19 crisis.

The Pawar-led party, formed in 1999, is a key constituent of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by the Shiv Sena.

The NCP president urged party workers to organise blood donation camps on the foundation day.

Pawar, who is on a two-day tour of the Konkan region to assess the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga, praised state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, both NCP leaders, who have been at the forefront of the state government's fight against COVID-19.

"Both of them have been working hard to ensure adequate health infrastructure and peaceful law and order," the NCP chief said.

He also said that Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds charge of the finance department, is working to bring the state's economy on track.

While the state is already facing the COVID-19 crisis, cyclone Nisarga caused damage in Raigad district, he noted.

The booth committee programme undertaken by Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil will ensure the state party unit will have 10 lakh active workers, who will be at the forefront of providing relief to people in trying times, he said in a statement.

There are 300 booths in each Assembly constituency and each booth comprises a head and 10 members, Sharad Pawar said.

He said the NCP is dedicating the year 2020 to social work with focus on agriculture sector, urban issues, employment generation,education,minority and backward classes welfare.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar extended greetings to party workers and appealed to them to celebrate the foundation day by organising blood donation camps.

Jayant Patil, who is also Maharashtra's water resources minister, hoisted NCP's flag at the state party office in the presence of Ajit Pawar and other leaders.

State Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who is NCP's Mumbai unit president, hoisted the flag at the city party office here.