Need to uproot entitled dynasts from India: Pradhan

Need to uproot entitled dynasts with myopic ideas of India: Dharmendra Pradhan

The senior BJP leader also alleged the "CONgress system" was at the forefront of harming India's interests

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 21:37 ist
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI Photo

For the 21st century to be India's, the country needs to uproot "entitled dynasts" with myopic ideas of India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday, hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP of weakening democracy.

The senior BJP leader also alleged the "CONgress system" was at the forefront of harming India's interests.

While paying tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi described him as an institution-builder who strengthened the country's democracy. At the same time, he accused the BJP of bulldozing institutions and weakening democracy.

Pradhan responded to Gandhi's charges on the BJP in a series of tweets.

"The CONgress system was also at the forefront of weakening democracy at the roots and harming India's interests all the way. For the 21st century to be India's century, the country needs to uproot entitled dynasts with myopic ideas of India now more than ever."

"Empty sloganeering, nepotism policy paralysis, corruption, scams, 85 paise for every rupee, #BreakIndia were a culture of Congress regimes since independence," he said.

He also took a dig at the Congress' proposed "Bharat Jodo" campaign to unite Indians, saying, "People of India truly know and understand those with #BharatJodo on their lips and #BharatTodo in their heart."

Gandhi in his tweet also said India now needs a "Bharat Jodo" more than ever before. His reference was towards uniting India in the present atmosphere.

"IIT, IIM, LIC, ITI, BHEL, NID, BARC, AIIMS, ISRO, SAIL, ONGC, DRDO...Nehru ji was an institution builder who strengthened our democratic roots. In 8 yrs, BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions. India needs #BharatJodo now more than ever," Gandhi said on Twitter. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
Congress
Dharmendra Pradhan

What's Brewing

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 