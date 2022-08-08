Netaji's great-granddaughter put under house arrest

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose has been put under house arrest in reserve police line here, police said on Monday.
They said she was asked to deboard the train here on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues.
Reporters are not allowed inside the reserve police lines where she has been kept in a guest house.
Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest.
The right-wing organisation's president, Arun Pathak said, we were going to Varanasi for the 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and pay obeisance to the goddess there.
