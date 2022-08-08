Netaji's great-granddaughter put under house arrest

Netaji's great-granddaughter put under house arrest

They said she was asked to deboard the train here on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Aug 08 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 18:32 ist

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajshree Chaudhary Bose has been put under house arrest in reserve police line here, police said on Monday.

They said she was asked to deboard the train here on Sunday and put under house arrest which continues.

Reporters are not allowed inside the reserve police lines where she has been kept in a guest house.

Bose was going to Varanasi to attend an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Sena as the chief guest.

The right-wing organisation's president, Arun Pathak said, we were going to Varanasi for the 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and pay obeisance to the goddess there.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
India News
Arrest

What's Brewing

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 