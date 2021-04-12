Neuberg Diagnostics organises Covid tests for IPL teams

Neuberg Diagnostics organises Covid-19 tests for members of all teams participating in IPL 2021

The screening has already started in Mumbai and Chennai where the initial matches are scheduled to be played

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  Apr 12 2021
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 12:47 ist
Earlier, Neuberg Diagnostics had conducted screening during the IPL auction in Chennai. Representative image: iStock Photo

Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, one of India’s leading pathology players, has organised Covid-19 RT-PCR tests for members of all the teams participating in IPL 2021.

The screening has already started in Mumbai and Chennai where the initial matches are scheduled to be played. Earlier, Neuberg Diagnostics had conducted screening during the IPL auction in Chennai.

As per the guidelines, all the players, management team, broadcasting crew, state and central cricket committee members, groundskeepers, hotel staff, and the event management team are being tested.

Read: Negative Covid-19 certificate a must to watch IPL matches at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

The tests are conducted at various hotels where the teams are stationed in the bio-bubble and at the stadiums for the other staff members at regular intervals.

In a press statement, Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “For the smooth functioning of IPL 2021, we are happy to undertake testing for all team members on the ground and help them curtail the spread of the virus.”

Neuberg will be conducting tests at all the venues where the matches are scheduled to be played - Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
RT-PCR tests
IPL

