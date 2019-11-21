New IT rule: Tracing origin of messages in the offing

The government on Thursday said it is in the process of finalising new IT rules for social media companies that would mandate traceability of originator of information on such platforms including WhatsApp.

The proposed new norms include removal of fake news from social media platforms within 24 of flagging it by government or court, deployment of technology-based automated tools or appropriate mechanisms for proactively identifying and removing or disabling public access to unlawful information or content, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), which sought public feedback on amendments to IT Rules for social media platforms and messaging apps, has received over 200 comments from stakeholders. All comments are being studied," Dhotre said.

Proposed new rules including social media companies periodically informing the users for compliance of rules and regulations as well as users agreement and privacy policy, remove malicious content in 24 hours upon receiving a court order or when notified by appropriate government authorities, he added.

On contentious traceability issue, earlier social media giant WhatsApp said that it can't allow trace the origin of messages in its platform as it is encrypted.

However, the government has been asking the Facebook-owned company to find ways to identify originators of rogue messages but the US-based firm has resisted the demand citing privacy concerns.

The planned rules also make mandatory that is any social media companies have over 50 lakh users, they have to set up an office in India and appoint a nodal officer for liaisoning with law enforcement agencies, according to the proposed changes.