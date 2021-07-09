New Law Minister Kiren Rijiju meets Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Law Minister Kiren Rijiju meets predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 15:47 ist
Newly appointed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju meets his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: Twitter/@KirenRijiju

Newly appointed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Saturday.

Rijiju was given the law and justice portfolio on Wednesday and elevated to the Cabinet rank in a major rejig of the Union Council of Ministers.

Prasad, who was holding the portfolio, besides the information technology and communications ministries, had resigned from the government on Wednesday.

"Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister  Ravi Shankar Prasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to build a new India," Rijiju tweeted.

Read: Kiren Rijiju takes over as new law minister

He also shared a picture of the meeting. Prasad also tweeted about his meeting with Rijiju.  

"I wished him the best and all the success in taking the vision of PM @narendramodi forward," Prasad said.

At the first meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening  after the rejig, the prime minister had said the new ministers can learn from the experience of their predecessors. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kiren Rijiju
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union Cabinet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 