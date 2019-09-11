New MVA: 16 major traffic offences non-compoundable

The Union Road Transport Ministry on Wednesday said around 16 offences under Motor Vehicle Act are non-compoundable while remaining are compoundable.

With 63 sections of the amended law being enforced from September 1st, there was confusion among public and law enforcement authorities which are compoundable and which are non-compoundable.

The compoundable offence means traffic rules violators can pay the fine on the spot with law enforcement agencies while non-compoundable offences, offenders have to appear in court.

Non-compoundable offences

Violation of road regulations

Defective vehicles

Drunken driving

Penalty for offences relating to accidents

Using vehicles in unsafe condition with defect

Penalty for carriage of goods dangerous to human life

Sale of a vehicle in or alternation of vehicles to condition contravention the Act

Punishments for agents and canvassers

Taking vehicle without lawful authority

Seizing motor vehicle by force

Failure to comply with standard for road design

Construction and maintenance

Offences by juveniles

Revision of fines

Penalty for causing obstruction to free flow of traffic

Power of state governments to increase penalties

Penalty for offences committed by an enforcing authority.

Compoundable offences