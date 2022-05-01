News Live: Commuters in UP hit as passenger trains cancelled to make way for coal trains

Ukraine President Zelensky urges Russian troops not to fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched to Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die.
He said Russia has been recruiting new troops “with little motivation and little combat experience” for the units that were gutted during the early weeks of the war so these units can be thrown back into battle.
Nurse's body found hanging from UP hospital building, family alleges rape, murder
A body of a nurse who had joined the New Jeevan Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was found hanging from the building on Saturday – just a day after she had begun working.
Berkshire Hathaway Reports Drop in Earnings
Berkshire Hathaway, an insurance and investing conglomerate run by billionaire and investment legend Warren Buffett, reported Saturday a significant drop in earnings in the first quarter.
Profits at the company, which owns a diverse array of American brands from car insurer Geico to ice cream chain Dairy Queen, fell to $5.4 billion.
