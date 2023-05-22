NGT asks states to take steps to prevent sewage spill into water bodies

The NGT has directed all states to take steps to prevent the spill of sewage into drains, rivers and water bodies in a war-footing manner.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has said that the water quality of a large number of rivers was poor due to the discharge of sewage and this must be addressed.

The Tribunal has passed this order while concluding its proceedings on the issue of solid and liquid waste management by all states.

"Discharge of sewage into drains/rivers/water bodies results in scarcity of drinking water for all living beings apart from the degradation of the environment and damage to public health. Large number of persons suffer due to water pollution," the NGT said in its observation.

"Water quality of a large number of rivers (including Ganga and Yamuna), lakes, coastal areas and other water bodies are receiving such pollution. This needs to be addressed on war footing, using indigenous technology wherever viable or such other technology but no drop of sewage can be allowed to be mixed in drinking water," the NGT said.

"Apart from concerned States/UTs who are responsible for executing plans for waste treatment under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Central Ministries – MoEF&CC, Urban Affairs, Rural Development, Chemicals and Fertilizers and Agriculture have also to play their role," the Tribunal said.

"With regard to liquid waste management also, the Central Government Ministries such as Jal Shakti, MoEF&CC, and Urban Development also have a role," the NGT said.

It noted while environmental compensation was directed to be paid or levied on some states and UTs, others had undertaken to deposit the amount in a separate ring-fenced account.

The total environmental compensation was Rs 79,234.36 crore imposed against states. Out of the 28 states and eight UTs, however, the UTs of Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu along with the state of Goa were not directed to pay compensation, the tribunal noted.

