NGT bans pandals, tents on roads during festivals

The NGT also asked local municipalities and the police to impose penalties against the organisers if they were found installed without permission

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2022, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 22:03 ist
A general view of a Pandal, a makeshift place of worship for Durga Puja with a theme on a community library, is pictured in Kolkata on October 8, 2021. Credit: AFP File Photo

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the district authorities not to allow pandals or temporary large tents or welcome gates on roads during religious festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Durga Puja.

“The district administration and local authorities should consider the issue of installing pandals and welcome gates with utter seriousness. The permission for such gates and pandals on the road should not be granted at all,” the order from the NGT Central Bench located at Bhopal stated.

Also Read | Green and blue milestones of independent India

The green bench also asked local municipalities and the police to impose penalties against the organisers and remove structures if they were found installed without permission.

The bench passed this order after hearing a petition from a voluntary organisation Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti. The petitioner had said that such structures built up on roads and public places caused inconvenience to the public.

The NGT also asked the local administration to ensure smooth flow of traffic without any hindrances. The bench also ordered the authorities concerned to ensure that organisers of the events should also follow noise level norms during the festivities.

