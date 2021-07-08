NGT forms fresh committee, seeks report on pollution caused by slaughterhouses

The National Green Tribunal has formed a fresh committee and directed it to submit a report on pollution caused in the operation of slaughterhouses and tanneries in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted various deficiencies in operation of the units, including illegal extraction of ground water in over exploited zone in Ghaziabad.

“Accordingly, we constitute a four-member joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad which may visit the site within a month and prepare its report within one month thereafter. The SPCB will be the Nodal Agency for coordination and compliance.

“The report may indicate compliance status with reference to prescribed standards, mode of disposal of effluents, reasons for permitting discharge into Dasna drain which is connected to river Hindon, compliance with guidelines of CPCB if effluent is utilised for horticulture/irrigation, ground water permission considering that the Ghaziabad block is 'Over Exploited' and other incidental issues,” the bench said.

The NGT said that the statutory regulatory authorities may, based on the facts found, take remedial action in terms of preventing pollution and fixing accountability for the past violations by way of environmental compensation, following due process of law.

“An action taken report may be furnished within three months with the Oversight Committee set up by this Tribunal for oversight of status of compliance of orders of this Tribunal in the State of UP, headed by Justice SVS Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, stationed at Lucknow.

“If the applicant or any other party is aggrieved, they will be at liberty to take their remedies as per law,” the bench said.

The green panel said since the earlier reports do not show the latest status, it is necessary to ascertain the same.

The earlier committee comprised officials from the CPCB, IIT Delhi and NEERI, Delhi.

The tribunal was hearing plea filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar against pollution caused in the operation of slaughterhouses/tanneries operated by International Agro Food Factory, Sabu Sakir Meat Factory, Karan Frozen Foods, JMD Meat Factory, Al-Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt. Ltd., Eagle Continental Foods Pvt. Ltd. and Exclusive Leather/ Triyash Enterprises at Ghaziabad.

The plea filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi has been pending for almost five years in the NGT.