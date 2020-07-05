NHRC sets up panel to assess Covid-19 impact on human rights

The National Commission for Human Rights (NHRC) has set up an 11-member expert committee, including Public Health Foundation of India President Dr K S Reddy and rights activist Maja Daruwala, to assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on human rights, especially those of marginalised and vulnerable sections of the society.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The move comes against the backdrop of a series of interventions by the NHRC during the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown, which included taking strong note of the plight of migrant workers and nudging authorities to act.

The NHRC issued an office memorandum about the setting up of the committee of experts on July 4. The NHRC will take into account the recommendations of the committee to issue "necessary advisory to the central and state governments".

According to the Terms of Reference, the committee will identify the best practices in dealing with the human rights situation in any part of the country or abroad.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic, the panel will be meeting on virtual platforms.

Officials of central government ministries will also be associated with the committee in order to get first-hand information about the steps being taken by the authorities to deal with the situation.

Besides Reddy and Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative board members and NHRC Special Monitor (Police and Prisons Reforms), the other members of the committee include Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences Director Dr Nimesh G Desai, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan national convenor Abhay Shukla, NHRC Special Monitor (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) Rajive Raturi and Agewell Chairman Himanshu Rath.

Read: ICMR aims to launch indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

Other members are SAMA: Resource Group for Women and Health Director N B Sarojini, HAQ: Centre for Child Rights co-founder Enakshi Ganguly, Right Food Campaign's Dr Dipa Sinha, Action Aid Association Executive Director Dr Sandeep Chachra and business and human rights expert Viraf Mehta.