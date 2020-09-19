NIA busts Al-Qaeda module in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Kerala's Ernakulam; arrests 9 operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted Al-Qaeda module in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala, according to ANI.

The agency has also arrested nine Al-Qaeda operatives after conducting raids at multiple locations in Murshidabad and Ernakulam. Three persons have been arrested from Kerala and six from West Bengal.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) busts Al-Qaeda module in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala; arrests few Al-Qaeda operatives after raids. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xvnxmT6Epm — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region, the National Investigation Agency said.

The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country, the agency added.

The agnecy has recovered a large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.