NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu over social media posts advocating ISIS ideology case

NIA conducts searches in TN over posts promoting ISIS

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 16 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The NIA on Sunday carried out searches at four locations in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai in connection with a case relating to incriminating Facebook posts by an extremist advocating the ideology of the Islamic State terror group and fundamentalist organisation Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, an official said.

The case pertains to uploading some incriminating posts on Facebook by Mohammad Iqbal, a Madurai resident, who was arrested in December last year, he said.

In the social media posts, Iqbal, an extremist, advocated the ideology of the ISIS terror group and Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The posts on the Facebook page titled “Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" was uploaded by Iqbal for denigrating a particular community, the official said, adding they were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The searches were conducted at Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai district.

During the operation, 16 digital devices, including a laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIMs, pen drives and many incriminating books/pamphlets/documents have been recovered, the official said.

Further investigation in the case continues, he added. 

Tamil Nadu
ISIS
NIA

