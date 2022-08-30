NIA nabs 12th accused in Handwara narco terror case

NIA nabs accused in narco terror case

  • Aug 30 2022, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 08:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Abdul Rauf Badan (45) for his involvement in the case of supply of narcotics, cash, arms and ammunition through LoC border in Amarohi area by concealing the consignment in a vegetable carrier vehicle.

An NIA official said that the accused was a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

Also Read | 'Modi govt strengthened probe agencies such as the NIA,' says Amit Shah

He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC, J&K, and was further delivering them to the other co-accused persons in the case.

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 in Handwara, and was re-registered by NIA on June 23, 2020.

NIA
National Investigation Agency
Narcotics
Terrorism
India News

