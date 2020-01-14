Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar files mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2020, 19:03pm ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2020, 19:27pm ist
Credit: PTI

One of the four Nirbhaya gang rape convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on Jan. 22, moved a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind to set aside the death sentence issued against him. The convict Mukesh Kumar also filed a mercy petition before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

He also moved the Delhi High Court to set aside the death warrant issued by a trial court. This hearing is scheduled for Wednesday before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

The petition, filed through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeks setting aside of the January 7 order issuing the warrant of his execution.

