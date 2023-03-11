NITI Aayog suggests cow dung, cow urine to increase organic matter in soil

As a solution for the depletion of organic matter in Indian soils, a Niti Ayog task force has suggested farmers to use cow dung and cow urine as plant nutrient supplements. The task force, headed by Ramesh Chand, has also suggested mixing these organic substances with chemical fertilisers, creating a concoction suitable for both soil and produce.

The recommendations were made in its report named 'Production and Promotion of Organic and Bio Fertilisers with Special Focus on Improving Economic Viability of Gaushalas', which was released by Chand on Friday.

Pointing out that cattle has historically been an integral component in the traditional farming system, the task force advised farmers to integrate practices that pushed towards sustained farming for centuries without external inputs.

Read | Niti Aayog, Finance Ministry had flagged objections on Adani's airport bid

The report further said that with the advent of Green Revolution and the modern technology of agriculture, the traditional system has been replaced by agro chemicals.

The report also points out the larger issue of deteriorating state of Indian soil. It states, “India’s soils are getting depleted of organic matter. If application of organic manure and such other sources to soil is not increased, the country will face serious sustainability challenges.

The members of Task Force also visited some gaushalas and interacted with their management.

The focus of Niti Ayog, however, was on ways to monetise gaushalas and give adequate financial assistance. Niti Ayog at request of the task force got a study done by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to prepare technical parameters and estimates of investments and benefits and costs of possible economic activities by gaushalas.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, a gaushala is a protective shelter, abode, or sanctuary for cows, set up to improve their health and life, sell pure milk and cow products, conserve germplasm, and stop animal cruelty.

Noting that cow dung is the major produce of gaushala, the report said it faces several challenges in realising its economic value.

Read | India needs Green Revolution 2.0 to make agriculture more climate-resistant, sustainable: RBI

"Gaushalas should be helped through capacity development and other means to generate income from gobar," the report said, adding that this should include proper processing of cow dung using biogas plants, value addition, marketing, and certification of the cow dung-based organic as well as bio-fertilisers.

Pointing out that heavy subsidy on inorganic fertilisers, especially on urea, discourages the use of organic sources of nutrients, which do not get any subsidy, the report said there is a need for some parity in support for chemical fertilisers vis-a-vis organic and cow dung, as well as cow urine-based compost, manures, jivamrit, ghanjivamrit and other organic fertiliser formulations.

The report noted that gaushalas themselves lack the capacity to market compost and other organic fertiliser produced by them and there is no organised market and buyer for their produce.

"Public sector fertiliser distribution agencies like IFFCO, KRIBHCO and such state-level agencies should be mandated to market standardised organic and bio-fertiliser produced by gaushalas," it suggested.

As per the report, some gaushalas are not able to use public land provided to them by the government for biogas/organic fertiliser/bioenergy, etc. due to conditions of land use, so provisions should be made to alter the land use system for adopting various enterprise models by gaushalas even via Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

(With Agency inputs)