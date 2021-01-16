Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Road Safety Month

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 16 2021, 03:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 03:57 ist
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate Road Safety Month on Monday, an official statement said.

The commemoration of this month marks the road transport and highways ministry's commitment for making roads safer for all the road users, it added.

"...The event is organised throughout the country to create awareness among general public and specially amongst the youth to improve safety on roads and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

During the month, awareness about causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them will be highlighted by organising various activities with school/college students, drivers and all other road users, it added.

These activities include display of banners, walkathons, road signage and pamphlets related to road safety.

Different departments of state governments like transport, police, PWD, health, education, municipal bodies, as well as vehicle manufacturers and dealers, doctors, PSUs, corporate and various NGOs would be participating in events during the month, the statement said.

