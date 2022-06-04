Nitish avoids query about BJP's stance on caste census

Nitish sidesteps query about BJP's reservations on caste census

Nitish Kumar, who belongs to the JD(U) and is popular among Muslims, is likely to be discomfited by BJP's stance

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 04 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 14:50 ist
Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI file photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sidestepped a query about apprehensions expressed by ally BJP over the proposed headcount of castes in the state.

"Pata nahin," (I am not aware) was the curt reply of the chief minister who was asked by journalists about state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal's demand that "Rohingyas" be kept out of the purview of the survey.

After the all-party meeting gave its consent for the state-specific survey earlier this week, Jaiswal came out with a Facebook post asserting that his party supported the move but saw a few areas of concern.

Read: Nitish Kumar announces caste-based survey in Bihar

The state BJP chief, who claimed to have flagged his concerns at the meeting, said that it must be ensured that the survey "exclude foreign infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas (from Myanmar)" lest they might get legitimacy.

Another point of contention raised by Jaiswal was that in the Seemanchal region upper caste Sheikh Muslims were allegedly known to falsely claim OBC status for reservation benefits and such anomalies must be put to an end by the survey.

Kumar, who belongs to the JD(U) and is popular among Muslims, is likely to be discomfited by BJP's stance.

However, having got a cabinet clearance for the exercise which will cost at least Rs 500 crore to the exchequer, the Chief Minister chose not to look at the seamier side and focus on the benefits that the survey promises to bring to "all sections of the society, without exception".

He also laughed away attempts by opposition parties like RJD to claim credit for "pushing" the government in the state to do the needful. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
caste census
Bihar
India News

What's Brewing

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

A look at the human capital at work

A look at the human capital at work

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

 