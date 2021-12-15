No data on people injured, killed by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds in country: Centre

No separate data on people killed or injured by vigilante groups, mobs or crowds is maintained by the NCRB, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government, through audio-visual media, has generated public awareness to curb the menace of mob lynching.

The government has also sensitised service providers to take steps to check the propagation of false news and rumours having potential to incite mob violence and lynching, Rai said.

He said the Centre has issued advisories to state governments and union territory administrators on July 23, 2019 and September 25, 2019 for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country.

"National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) publishes crime data received from all the states/union territories under various crime heads defined under the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws. No separate data on persons killed or injured by vigilante groups or mobs or crowds is maintained by NCRB," he said.

Rai said police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting criminals through their law enforcement agencies.

